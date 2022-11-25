Waiting.
Like Mary, waiting for the birth of her child, we wait for Christmas.
There is no hurry: Who wants a premature birth?
Mothers know that awaiting the birth of a child is not just nine months of doctor visits, reading about what to expect when you’re expecting and learning about how to raise children.
After all, professional waiters are busy people.
All around us, Advent is a time to string lights all around the house, blow up giant inflatable reindeer and snowmen on front lawns, perhaps make an old-fashioned wreath to hang on the door. We shop to the sounds of hyper-happy holiday music, getting us in the mood to spend money, time and energy.
When my children were young, during Advent I got caught up with baking cookies, shopping for presents, sewing gifts, sending Christmas cards, attending school and church events, and decorating the house. Doing all of these things felt so important. My activity was nearly frantic.
Advent: the coming or arrival of something or someone that is important or worthy of note.
As the children began to leave home, Advent started to become more of a time of quietly waiting. But again, that doesn’t mean doing nothing. Mister Rogers used to sing a song about this: “What can we do while we’re waiting?”
In the carol “Joy to the World,” it says, “Let every heart prepare him room.” This reminds me of Meister Eckhart’s admonition that, as opposed to the spiritual consumerism of our day, spirituality is less about addition and more about subtraction.
Subtract all that distracts.
Preparing for the birth of Christ, to me, means more fidelity to come to God in silence. In doing so, I am preparing my heart to do my part in my prayers. My meditations are pregnant with hope.
Let’s face it. Prayer is rarely rewarded instantly. Most worthwhile things take time:
- making wine
- growing food from seeds
- driving to California
- hiking to a peak
- training for a race
- losing weight
- grieving a death
- sewing clothing
- mending from illness
- building a house
- recovering from addiction
- making a hard decision
- enduring a difficult situation
- reading “Moby Dick”
- making sourdough bread
- drying sheets outdoors
- healing from memories
- writing a letter
- learning a new skill
- working on a dream
- fixing a fault
- forgiving a betrayal
- living a life
In all of these things, we have a part to play, actions to take, things to do.
So what is my part my prayers? What can I do?
Christina Rosetti asked a similar question in “In the Bleak Midwinter”:
“What can I give Him, poor as I am?
If I were a shepherd, I would bring a lamb;
If I were a Wise Man, I would do my part;
Yet what I can I give Him: give my heart.”
Giving my heart is not an abstract concept. To each person it’s … personal. For me, today, it means to give up my pre-judgements, my automatic reactions, my desires for things I don’t need.
In doing so, my heart prepares Him room.
