It’s November!
After a brilliant October, the leaf colors have started to fade. Indeed, the leaves on many oaks have turned dry and brown, crackling in the breeze. From the woods across the road from my house wafts the nostalgic scent of wet leaves.
Will we have an Indian summer? According to the Farmers' Almanac, an Indian summer — with unseasonably warm temperatures — occurs between Nov. 11 and 20.
November is the month for changing the clocks, voting, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Black Friday/Buy Nothing Day and the first Sunday in Advent.
Despite the controversy, daylight saving time can’t come soon enough for me. The darkening mornings seem to seduce my internal clock into sleeping later and later. Not that I need to wake up early for work. But I do like my quiet mornings for spiritual reading, meditation and contemplative prayer.
If we are going to stop changing the clocks, I’d rather the time stay stuck in daylight saving, please. I’m sure the folks and farmers —the original beneficiaries of DST — who head out to work at 6 a.m. would agree.
As for Election Day, this is when I prefer to vote, in person, despite all the options. At the polling place, I talk with volunteers and neighbors I see just once a year. It seems more like fulfilling my civic duty and special to vote on Election Day.
Plus, with all the recent controversies over who won — and all the voting by mail and people coming in and out to vote whenever — it just seems less loosey goosey to vote the old-fashioned way.
To find out definitively who’s running for what and the referendums, I always go to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Next up is Veterans Day. Among my friends and family members are numerous veterans of the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan. My dad was a veteran of the Korean War. It’s a good time to check up on how our government is treating those who served, perhaps giving time or money to one of the many groups that care for veterans’ needs.
Thanksgiving reminds me of my need to stir up gratitude in my heart. On this day, we gather together to remind each other to do that, to give thanks for those around the table and those who are absent. And while I mourn their loss, I’m also thankful for the privilege of knowing those who have departed this life.
Lord, help me to focus not on who and what is missing but to be grateful for who and what is here.
Black Friday — ironically, the day after Thanksgiving — is known as the busiest shopping day of the year, with literally door-busting deep discounts. People known as Consumers are capable of getting into a panic to grab the special deals offered on this day. Most of the shopping is aimed at buying Christmas gifts.
To some the day after Thanksgiving is more time to spend with family or doing something outdoors. It’s known as Buy Nothing Day, an international day of protest against consumerism.
First observed in 1994, some advertisements by Adbusters in 2000 promoting Buy Nothing Day were denied advertising time by almost all major television networks except for CNN. Soon, campaigns started appearing in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, New Zealand, Japan and many European countries.
November ends with the start of the holiday season on the first Sunday in Advent. Thus begins the time of waiting for the birth of the Christ child with all that season entails.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves: Enjoy today!
