It’s not age that’s affecting my memory and ability to concentrate. It’s the internet.
My mind skips from one subject to the next.
One minute I’m shopping for a new appliance, the next I’m checking the weather and yet the next I’m searching for a childhood friend.
How much time do I waste each day looking up this stuff? And checking emails? Each seems so relevant … at the moment.
Even as I finish writing this last sentence, I start a Google search: “what the internet is doing to [autofill:] our brains.”
A bit ludicrous, don’t you think? That to discover how the internet may be changing the way I think, I look it up on the internet?
[sigh] Thus my dilemma.
So, apparently there’s a book by this title. On the website, thinkr.org, I find a fairly thorough synopsis (“key insights”) of the book. The actual title is, “The Shallows: What the Internet is Doing to Our Brains,” by Nicholas Carr, published in 2020.
(Once again, the internet reads my mind. On Amazon, this book is “frequently bought together” with “Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business” by Neil Postman and “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley. Both of which I own and love, neither of which I bought on Amazon.)
That our use of the internet is changing our brains is not in dispute, due to neuroplasticity.
“Those who are both for and against the internet claim that at its core, this technology in particular teaches its users to think in ways that counter what Carr terms the ‘linear literary mind,’ a mind capable of sustained thought and following the path a plot or argument takes,” says the thinkr writer.
And here’s my key concern: “The internet gives its users plenty to think about, while simultaneously destroying their ability to ponder those questions clearly and meaningfully.”
(It’s ironic that I’m not actually reading the book nor passages directly from the book, but through the unnamed author of this thinkr article.)
One of my deep enjoyments in life is meeting with a friend or a small group to discuss a topic, preferably for at least an hour. I’m not talking about an intellectual debate, just a good talk about something. It helps me to keep alive my ability to “ponder those questions clearly and meaningfully.”
I must admit to some frustration when discussions wander off topic, running down rabbit trails, as we do when we jump from reading emails to a Google search to checking social media. Sometimes these loose connections enrich the discussion, sometimes they take us farther and farther from our purpose.
A novel often wanders about too. Maybe to give background on a new character, to provide a thorough description of a place, or to describe (as Mark Twain bemoaned) the weather.
While some of these seeming sidetracks can be frustrating, the book always reassuringly comes back to the story. In discussions, if we don’t get back on topic, I tend to return us: “Anyway …”
This is not always the case with my use of the internet.
Say I go to check the weather. My home page shows an email that I then check. In the email is a link about an upcoming workshop, which I click. Curious about the instructor, I go to her website, which leads me to her Facebook page. That’s when I really go off the rails.
Thirty minutes later, I stand up and walk away, only to remember that I didn’t check the weather!
I didn’t need to search the internet to find how the internet is changing my brain, did I?
