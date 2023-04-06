How did Good Friday get its name?
It was certainly a bad day for Jesus, what with the false accusations, beatings, humiliation and betrayals, not to mention the crucifixion. It was a rough day for his followers too, particularly Peter and Judas.
Both men betrayed Jesus on that day, each for different reasons and with different outcomes. Peter repented in tears and went on to become a founder of the Christian faith. Judas committed suicide.
Some scholars believe Judas was the only disciple not from Galilee. The rest were a largely uneducated lot. Peter stood out from among them, not for his intelligence, wit or looks, but for his eager-to-please loyalty.
Peter was the kind of guy who doesn’t know which fork to use at a restaurant, sings loudly and off-key, and asks a lot of dumb questions.
We know people like Peter. They embarrass us.
Judas, on the other hand, was smart, sophisticated, savvy.
In a parody of the criteria used to select leaders, Gene Getz of “Jordan Management Consultants” wrote Jesus an e-mail assessing the men Jesus was considering as disciples.
“Simon Peter,” Getz begins, “is emotionally unstable and given to fits of temper.” All the other disciples get bad reviews, too, until the last.
“One of the candidates, however, shows great potential,” Getz writes. “He is a man of ability and resourcefulness, meets people well, has a keen business mind, and has contacts in high places. He is highly motivated, ambitious and responsible. We recommend Judas Iscariot as your controller and right-hand man.”
Before sunrise on that Friday, while Jesus was being interrogated and beaten, the character of both men became apparent. Peter, hours after pledging to follow Jesus to the very end, denied knowing him. When a rooster crowed, Peter remembered Jesus’ telling him this was going to happen. He realized what a blowhard he was and wept in grief and repentance.
Judas had made a deal with the synagogue leaders to deliver Jesus over to be arrested. When Judas saw they actually meant to kill Jesus, he realized the horror of what he’d done. Caught in the web of his duplicity, Judas killed himself.
What was the difference in these two men? What makes one person humble and pliable like Peter, and another traitorous and hard like Judas?
Throughout the Gospels, Peter does all he can to serve and please Jesus. Remember when he jumped out of the boat to walk with Jesus on the water? He called Jesus “Lord.”
Peter’s betrayal was unconscious, an act in spite of all his good intentions.
Judas seemed more concerned with impressing others, people with degrees, money and status.
When Lazarus’ sister Mary massaged Jesus’ feet with an expensive ointment — though her brother was known for his generosity — Judas scolded him for not selling the ointment to give the money to the poor.
“This he said, not that he cared for the poor but because he was a thief, and as he had the money box he used to take what was put in it,” says John 12:8.
Judas called Jesus “Rabbi,” which means teacher.
Judas’s betrayal was conscious. He chose to betray Jesus.
But things got out of control. When Judas found out Jesus was condemned to die, he tried to give back the money to buy back Jesus’ life, but it was too late. Judas had put all his faith in his ability to fool people; now he was the fool.
But even with all the lies, betrayal, hypocrisy, lust, jealousy, greed—then and now—the truth wins.
Love wins. God’s river of redemption continues to flow. Though Jesus died a horrible death, three days later he rose from the dead.
And God turned a bad Friday into Good Friday.
