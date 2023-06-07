Wild Weeds Tabbouleh

What if we didn’t run away from unfamiliar or bold flavors, but lingered with them for their worth? Bitter flavors specifically stimulate digestion. From tongue to stomach to colon and intestines, bitterness draws forth enzymes into action to break down fats and starches in the digestive tract. There are even bitter receptors in the heart that signal the body to slow and calm, a necessary state for proper digestion.
Cooking with bitter greens doesn’t have to be a bitter experience. There are lots of ways to incorporate bitter foods into easy meals that are actually quite enjoyable. One of our go-to bitter greens — there are an abundance this time of year — recipes is a wild weedy tabouleh. It’s our wild take on the classic Lebanese-style garnish, typically made with parsley and using what is available right now. Dandelion greens work great, but so does mustard, chicory, plantain, sochan and garlic mustard.
Market Shopping List
• Weedy Greens: dandelion, mustard, chicory, plantain, sochan or garlic mustard; from Wild Altar Farmstead
• Vinegar: sold at Wild Altar Farmstead, but any vinegar or lemon juice from home will also work.
Additional Ingredients
•Olive oil
• Salt and pepper
• Fine couscous or bulgur wheat: Optional
Method
• Mince weedy greens and several green onions to very small pieces with a sharp chopping knife.
• Combine with a generous splash of vinegar or the juice from half a lemon, a tablespoon or two of good olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
We eat it just like this, but you can combine with cooked fine couscous or bulgur for a more traditional iteration. Use the garnish as a nutrient-dense addition to wraps and sandwiches, or enjoy with humus or on top of eggs.
Enjoy!
Taylor from Wild Altar Farmstead
The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market takes place weekly at the Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street, in Harrisonburg Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features dozens of local vendors, supports biodiversity, organic farming, seasonal produce and the local economy. Learn more online at harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com or by calling 540-476-3377.
