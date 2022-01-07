In the morning, the glowing candles emanate warmth and comfort.
Winter needs differ from summer needs.
It’s dark as I write this at 6 a.m. A neighbor drives by with her car’s headlights on, as if it were the dead of night.
As a culture, we don’t really live by the seasons any more. Even our local meteorologist wears sleeveless summer dresses as she forecasts winter storms.
But when I was growing up in the 1950s and '60s, we had different wardrobes for winter and summer. In winter, we wore undershirts, long sleeves and sweaters, corduroy pants, leotards.
In fact, my mom, who sewed many of my clothes, would design my dresses to be long-sleeved in winter and sleeveless in summer. It took her just a few minutes to remove or tack on the sleeves.
When it was freezing cold out, we wore those corduroy pants with our dresses for the walk to school, then discreetly took them off in our classroom’s coat closet. This is back when girls had to wear dresses to school. It was an actual rule.
A poll I conducted on my Facebook page revealed that seven out of 24 respondents keep their thermostats set below 67 Fahrenheit in winter. The remaining 17 set it for 68 to 73 degrees Fahrenheit.
I keep mine set at 66 Fahrenheit during the day. My body has adapted to this lower setting. And as I said, I dress for winter, wearing socks and shoes or slippers.
At night, I bump the temp down to 60 Fahrenheit. My bed, with its extra blankets, keeps me warm and cozy.
As the air chills in the fall, my tastebuds crave hot foods. My summer breakfast of yogurt and fruit changes to bacon and eggs or oatmeal topped with butter and maple syrup. Lunch changes from big salads to homemade soups chock full of root vegetables and greens like spinach or kale.
I’ve started saving chicken and beef bones to make broth/stock for soups. This is super healthy and economical.
Dinners in winter switch from being cooked on the grill to the oven and crockpot.
Last night I made a potpie from leftover pot roast, potatoes, carrots, peas and gravy. I just cubed everything, heated it in the gravy, threw it into a pie crust, topped it with a second crust and baked it for about half an hour. It was so good and gut-warming, just like my Grandma Brown used to make.
Having said all that, some studies show that being cold is good for our health.
A cool bedroom can increase our sleep quality, states an article in Medical News Today. The ideal temp for good sleep is 60 to 67 Fahrenheit.
The cold increases our appetite. This is supposed to be a good thing. Over the years, I’ve noticed I tend to weigh about 5 pounds more in winter, then it comes off in the spring.
On the other hand — and this is fascinating — being cold can help you lose weight.
“Moreover, shivering on its own also stimulates the burning of fat, researchers have shown,” states the article. “A study published in the journal Cell Metabolism found that shivering stimulates the secretion of irisin, a hormone that induces fat burning.”
Fifteen minutes of shivering equals one hour of exercise. What?
The cold also has psychological effects, causing us to connect more deeply with our fellow humans and think more creatively.
Instead of chickening out from taking walks, I’m going to brave the cold, perhaps dressing less warmly than I’m wont to do.
Then come home to candle fire, hot chocolate and buttered toast.
