Finally, there’s a name for it.
Ideological captivity, as I understand it, is the state of one’s mind being captured by pre-packaged sets of ideas that one receives from the news, podcasts, videos, social media, popular personalities and the like.
Actually, the phrase has been around for a while, but I just recently learned of it.
Ideological captivity is easy to spot because people whose minds have been captured just spit out the perspectives they’ve been fed in exactly the same words everyone else is using.
It’s as if we’ve stopped thinking for ourselves. We’ve stopped any critical consideration of what we’re being told.
“We now tune in to whatever newspaper, cable network or website reinforces our beliefs and care little about how these ideas were developed,” writes Cal Thomas in a column that appeared on the Jan. 6 Forum page of the Daily News-Record.
For instance, in the journal I kept as a teenager, after the passage of Roe vs. Wade, I wrote that “women should have control of their own bodies.” How many times have you heard that?
Perhaps I can excuse myself from robotically repeating what so many around me were saying because I was still an adolescent whose brain was not yet fully formed. Decades later, when I heard an older man use that same phrase, I realized I’d been ideologically captured and needed to process the issue through my own intellect.
This is not restricted to the political realm.
Years ago, I attended a church that expected everyone to believe what the leaders taught, period. To ask questions was heretical.
So, for example, you were expected to believe in “the rapture,” an alleged future event where Christians will be transported en masse from the earth to the heavens. This event was described with great passion, stirring much excitement.
Of course, I believed it: this was my tribe.
Yet something nibbled at me, and later, when I studied the Bible passages on my own, I could find no basis for believing in this mass “rapture.” That’s not to say it’s impossible to conclude from the text, but I could not, in good faith, substantiate it.
In his column, Cal Thomas bemoans the loss of intellectuals in the public sphere. There was a time when one could hear debates and arguments on relevant topics based on research and reason when debaters would provide evidence to validate their conclusions.
While opponents might point out the faults in others’ rationale and conclusions, they generally did not attack their motivations or character.
This is a contrast to today when a few facts are presented to justify how someone “feels” about an issue, and then if others don’t “feel” the same way, their character is called into question, and they’re compared to Hitler.
Of course, there are powerful people in all of these spheres who benefit when we don’t question the popular narrative. It’s tempting when we admire and respect someone in authority—or at least who appears to know what they’re talking about—for us to agree with and repeat their conclusions.
While it’s nice to rely on a political party, an agency head, church leaders, or a news organization to do our thinking for us, it is lazy. Information is not hard to find. Even research papers and academic journals are posted on the internet, just a few clicks away.
So if I haven’t researched a topic, when privy to a discussion about it, I often say, “I don’t know.”
And I really do not know.
I’ll look into it, think about it, and get back with you.
