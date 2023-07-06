Have you ever had vertigo?
A couple of weeks ago, when getting out of bed, I felt like I was on a rocking boat. I had to hang on to the footboard and dresser to make it to the bathroom.
Over the next few hours, I became nauseous and sick. I couldn’t keep anything down.
The next day, my primary care practitioner diagnosed me with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, referred to as BPPV.
There are different types of and causes for vertigo. BPPV, the most common, originates in the inner ear. It happens when the crystals —otoconia — that are normally embedded in gel in the utricle become dislodged and end up in one or more of the semicircular canals, where they are not supposed to be.
According to the Vestibular Disorders Association, it’s called BPPV because it’s:
• Benign: not life-threatening
• Paroxysmal: coming in sudden, brief spells
• Positional, triggered by certain head positions or movements
• Vertigo: a false sense of movement, often rotational but can be any perceived movement not occurring such as falling, swaying or rocking
Although it’s benign, BPPV can mess with one’s gait and balance — particularly in older people— thus increasing the risk of falling. This can seriously impact daily functioning, independence and quality of life.
Pretty much any head movement was making me dizzy. Even just turning my head to pick up my phone made my head spin. And turning over in bed.
The significance of having an issue with balance is not lost on me. My Enneagram work — a personality test based on one’s core fears sorted into nine types — is all about finding balance in different areas of my life. In my feeling, thinking and doing and in my tendency to withdraw, stay with or move toward other people, and in my instinctual drives.
As an Enneagram type 4, my virtue is equanimity, which denotes a balance in mind soul and feelings. Coincidentally, I’m also a Libra astrological sign, part of equilibrium, symbolized by the scales, balance.
Ok, ok, I get the message!
My doctor gave me prescriptions for the nausea and dizziness, and referred me to a physical therapist who specializes in balance issues.
In the meantime, I stayed in bed. I didn’t want to read or watch TV. I slept a lot. The husband brought me coffee and water, buttered toast and oranges.
On my Facebook page, I posed the questions: “Have you ever had vertigo? What made it better?”
As it turns out, lots of people experience vertigo. Some friends said they were helped by certain medications, others by resting and others by doing specific maneuvers.
My friends who did the maneuvers said they got better immediately. So that’s what I expected when I went to the physical therapist.
The husband had to drive me to my appointment, as I was in no condition to do so. I was reminded of my mother, who never got a driver’s license so was always dependent on my dad for rides.
The PT first tested me to make sure it was BPPV. Then she did a test to determine which side was affected. Then we did some special maneuvers.
The maneuvers did cause immediate improvement, but not complete healing. Many people, including me, experience some residual effects of the vertigo that takes a few more sessions and some homework to get rid of.
So I’ve been doing these home exercises three times per day.
And this may be more of the lesson to take from this experience. Balance in my life will not be easily achieved, once and done, but something I must work at.
While I’m not completely healed yet, I’m doing much better. I’m back to taking walks, doing housework and driving.
And grateful for balance.
Luanne Austin lives in Mount Sidney. Contact her at RuralPen@aol.com, facebook.com/ruralpen or care of the DN-R.
