Presented with my mother’s intuitions about people and situations, my father often replied, “It’s all in your imagination.”
One thing I've always admired about Star Trek’s “The Next Generation” series is the relationship between Captain Picard and Counselor Troi. Rather than dismissing women’s intuitive sense while serving on a starship, the captain of the ship prizes it.
In the show, Troi is never far from the side of Picard. Her empathic abilities are an exaggerated, visual form of women’s intuition, which is defined as “the ability to acquire knowledge without inference or the use of reason.” Picard looks to her when his cerebral, male way of knowing was not adequate for the situation.
In the episode, “The Enemy,” Picard is speaking on the viewer screen with an alien named Tomalak. When the screen goes off, Picard looks to Troi.
“Counselor?”
“There is great hostility behind his smile, Captain,” Troi says. “To complete his mission, he will stop at nothing.”
It seems Picard knows he is emotionally clueless and so relies on an external source for intuitive information.
Of course, Troi’s intuitive powers are highly developed. Most of us don’t get that much detail.
As Florence Scovel Shinn writes, “Intuition is a spiritual faculty and does not explain, but simply points the way.”
“I throw a spear into the darkness,” said the filmmaker, Ingmar Bergman. “That is intuition. Then I must send an army into the darkness to find the spear. That is intellect.”
We need them both: intuition and intellect.
Research shows that women are better than men at picking up nonverbal communication. In a July 2011 Psychology Today article, Ronald E. Riggio, PhD, writes, “In other words, women tend to be more ‘open’ to others’ emotional messages. This may add to the perception that women have some special ability to intuit what others are feeling or thinking.”
Of course, some men can also have intuitive powers. Women come by it naturally, research indicates, by observing and scrutinizing people, and so develop an ability to decode facial expressions and body language.
This happens to me sometimes when I watch politicians and preachers make speeches or deliver sermons. While saying one thing, their subtle signals are telling me the opposite. When I was younger, when I wanted to believe them, I convinced myself to ignore what I was sensing about the person.
But no more.
“If we had a keen vision and feeling of all ordinary human life, it would be like hearing the grass grow and the squirrel’s heartbeat, and we should die of that roar which lies on the other side of silence,” wrote George Eliot in “Middlemarch.”
When someone says that you’re imagining it, either of two things can happen. You may begin to doubt yourself, which is dangerous. We rely on our hunches about people to protect us. Second-guessing ourselves can lead to all kinds of problems, physical and mental. Such was the case of the young wife played by Ingrid Bergman in the 1944 movie, “Gaslight.”
In the film, a young wife moves into the home of her new husband. When she begins to sense something wrong, her husband goes about convincing her she’s insane.
The second thing that can happen is that you realize the person is trying to make you doubt yourself.
But if, by experience, you’ve gained confidence in your ways of knowing, then the more that person tries to deceive you, the deeper your doubts of that person.
As for Troi, when she played chess with the android, Data, she used her intuition to beat him.
Now that’s confidence.
