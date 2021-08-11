Along with a recipe book, music and tomato-themed products, visitors to downtown’s Turner Pavilion Saturday celebrated “all things tomato” with a tomato judging contest at the newly resurrected TomatoFest
Hosted by the Harrisonburg Farmers Market in observance of National Farmers Market Week and Virginia Farmers Market Week, the event featured a tomato-scented candle from Flannel Firefly soy-wax candle company and the Farmers Market brew from Brothers Craft Brewing.
Curtis and Judith Yankey’s purple boy variety, of North Mountain Produce Farm, won the competition that pitted cherry against heirloom for the best flavor and appearance. The Yankeys’ purple boy garnered the couple a trophy and a bushel of pride by beating out roughly 12 other tomatoes in the competition and dazzling the panel of judges that included chef Brian Bogan of Bella Luna Wood-Fired Pizza.
“We judged the tomatoes on a combination of appearance, color, flavor and acidity,” Bogan said. “We picked Yankey’s purple boy because it had such a delicious flavor and the color was really nice too.”
North Mountain Produce’s booth at the market features golden and red varieties of tomato, along with purple boy. Purple boy is not an heirloom variety and has a similar flavor to the heirloom Cherokee purple tomato, with a more regular shape and more resistance to disease.
Curtis Yankey, who also serves on the board for the market, said there’s no secret to growing award-winning tomatoes but warned his season will be slightly shorter this year due to a blight that spread to some of the tomatoes on his farm, which doesn’t use any chemical fertilizers or sprays.
“Basically it’s nutrient-rich soil, water and sunlight,” Yankey said. “And keeping them trimmed. They seem to like that. These tomatoes are prone to blights, and I’ll have a bit shorter of a growing season this year because of that.”
Longtime visitors of the farmers market remembered previous TomatoFests, but the event hasn’t taken place in a few years. Halee Jones, market general manager, got the idea to bring the event back this year when she found signage from a 2010 TomatoFest in storage.
“It’s a great way to celebrate being outside, and I’m glad we’re able to do it this summer,” Jones said. “Events like this are really important, and I thought it would be a fun thing to do. I got a lot of support from members of the board to make it happen.”
