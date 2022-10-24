Micaela A. Weaver, DO, FACS, daughter of Greg and Valerie Weaver, was initiated as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons on October 16. She was also recently named one of 40 Under 40 Outstanding Women Surgeons by the Association of Women Surgeons. Dr. Weaver is a breast oncologic surgeon at Women & Infants and Kent Hospitals in Rhode Island and is a Clinical Instructor of Surgery and OB/GYN at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.