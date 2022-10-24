Micaela A. Weaver, DO, FACS, daughter of Greg and Valerie Weaver, was initiated as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons on October 16. She was also recently named one of 40 Under 40 Outstanding Women Surgeons by the Association of Women Surgeons. Dr. Weaver is a breast oncologic surgeon at Women & Infants and Kent Hospitals in Rhode Island and is a Clinical Instructor of Surgery and OB/GYN at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University.
