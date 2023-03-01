The Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. and Rockingham County Public Schools are proud to announce it has recognized one teacher from each of the 24 schools in Rockingham County Public Schools as a Teacher of the Year.
Out of these selected teachers,one educator will be recognized as the Lucy Simms Educator of the Year, the selected individual for the county will be eligible for the regional and state selection as the Virginia Teacher of the Year.
The 2024 Lucy F. Simms Educator of the Year is Lisa Roeschley, a kindergarten teacher at Mountain View Elementary.
REFI and RCPS will celebrate the Teachers of the Year and Lucy F. Simms Educator of the Year today.
Teachers are challenged each day to help students reach their academic and personal potential.They are the foundation of our school system, and REFI believes that now, more than ever is a time to recognize all the extraordinary educators in our community.
We hope that each teacher feels empowered by the support of our donors and community members. While there are many outstanding teachers, below is a listing of those who were nominated by their peers as the Teacher of the Year for their school:
- Broadway High School — Martha Maddox, art
- Cub Run Elementary School — Rick Brigman, English learning
- East Rockingham High School — Natalie McCrady, mathematics
- Elkton Elementary School — April Buckmaster, third grade
- Elkton Middle School — Scott Benton, seventh grade science
- Fulks Run Elementary School — Cassie Smith, fifth grade
- J. Frank Hillyard Middle School — John Welsh, agriculture education
- John C. Myers Elementary School — Holly Bazzle, first grade
- John Wayland Elementary School — Katie Long, fourth grade
- Lacey Spring Elementary School — Jessica Ireland, early childhood special education
- Linville-Edom Elementary School — Hunter Messick, first grade
- Massanutten Technical Center — Tabitha Daniel, 3-D animation
- McGaheysville Elementary School — Brittany Lewis, fifth grade
- Montevideo Middle School — Gretchen Blincoe, seventh grade mathematics
- Mountain View Elementary School — Lisa Roeschley, kindergarten
- Ottobine Elementary School —Dezirae Brubaker, librarian
- Peak View Elementary School — Lauren Purgason, pre-kindergarten
- Plains Elementary School — Gregory Conway, music
- Pleasant Valley Elementary School — Lindsey Brown, music
- River Bend Elementary School — Lauren Bunch, reading specialist
- South River Elementary School — Stepahnie Wehrmann, kindergarten
- Spotswood High School — Beth Webb, business and marketing
- Turner Ashby High School — Erin Whetzel, art
- Wilbur Pence Middle School — Ruthie Beck, eighth grade civics and economics
The Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports learning by securing financial contributions and educational resources that benefit Rockingham County Public Schools students and teachers. REFI is administered by a 20-member board of directors and an executive director. For more information on REFI’s work, or to make a donation, visit its website at refigivesback.org.
