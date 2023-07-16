SINGERS GLEN — FredFEST, founded by the Ostlund family of Singers Glen, was a way to repurpose a family farm that has been known for its annual Christmas tree sales for decades.
This year, artists who got their start around Harrisonburg, like Dogwood Tales, Illiterate Light and Corrie Lynn Green, headlined the intimate show, along with folk and Americana groups from further away.
The two-day festival included camping and fun around the pond for the families who braved the weather. For roots, folk and Americana fans, the festival — literally held in part of the Ostlunds' backyard, is a celebration of homegrown artists and family togetherness.
(0) comments
