PREP FOOTBALL

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Broadway;0-0;0-0

Harrisonburg;0-0;0-0

Rockbridge County;0-0;0-0

Spotswood;0-0;0-0

Turner Ashby;0-0;0-0

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

Central;0-0;0-0

Clarke County;0-0;0-0

East Rockingham;0-0;0-0

Luray;0-0;0-0

Madison County;0-0;0-0

Page County;0-0;0-0

Strasburg;0-0;0-0

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Buffalo Gap;0-0;0-0

Fort Defiance;0-0;0-0

Riverheads;0-0;0-0

Staunton;0-0;0-0

Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-0

Waynesboro;0-0;0-0

Wilson Memorial;0-0;0-0

Thursday's Game

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, late

Today's Games

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.

Luray at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.

Page County at Central, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

James River at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

Warren County at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Skyline at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Spotswood;0-0;2-0

Rockbridge County;0-0;1-0

Harrisonburg;0-0;1-1

Turner Ashby;0-0;0-1

Broadway;0-0;0-2

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

Rappahannock County;1-0;3-0

Luray;0-0;2-0

Central;0-0;1-0

Clarke County;0-0;1-1

Mountain View;0-0;1-1

Page County;0-0;0-0

East Rockingham;0-0;0-1

Madison County;0-0;0-1

Strasburg;0-1;0-2

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Fort Defiance;0-0;2-0

Waynesboro;0-0;1-0

Stuarts Draft;0-0;1-1

Riverheads;0-0;0-0

Staunton;0-0;0-0

Buffalo Gap;0-0;1-2

Wilson Memorial;0-0;0-1

Other

Team;District;Overall

Eastern Mennonite;0-1;0-1

Thursday's Games

Stuarts Draft 3, Mountain View 1

Fort Defiance 3, Broadway 0

Spotswood 3, Wilson Memorial 1

Warren County 3, Clarke County 0

William Monroe 3, Madison County 0

Rappahannock County 3, Strasburg 0

Luray 3, Buffalo Gap 0

Tandem Friends 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

Harrisonburg 3, Culpeper County 2

Saturday's Games

Broadway, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Turner Ashby, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton and Waynesboro at Fluvanna County Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

