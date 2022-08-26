PREP FOOTBALL
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Broadway;0-0;0-0
Harrisonburg;0-0;0-0
Rockbridge County;0-0;0-0
Spotswood;0-0;0-0
Turner Ashby;0-0;0-0
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Central;0-0;0-0
Clarke County;0-0;0-0
East Rockingham;0-0;0-0
Luray;0-0;0-0
Madison County;0-0;0-0
Page County;0-0;0-0
Strasburg;0-0;0-0
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Buffalo Gap;0-0;0-0
Fort Defiance;0-0;0-0
Riverheads;0-0;0-0
Staunton;0-0;0-0
Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
Wilson Memorial;0-0;0-0
Thursday's Game
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, late
Today's Games
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
Page County at Central, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
James River at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Warren County at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Spotswood;0-0;2-0
Rockbridge County;0-0;1-0
Harrisonburg;0-0;1-1
Turner Ashby;0-0;0-1
Broadway;0-0;0-2
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Rappahannock County;1-0;3-0
Luray;0-0;2-0
Central;0-0;1-0
Clarke County;0-0;1-1
Mountain View;0-0;1-1
Page County;0-0;0-0
East Rockingham;0-0;0-1
Madison County;0-0;0-1
Strasburg;0-1;0-2
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Fort Defiance;0-0;2-0
Waynesboro;0-0;1-0
Stuarts Draft;0-0;1-1
Riverheads;0-0;0-0
Staunton;0-0;0-0
Buffalo Gap;0-0;1-2
Wilson Memorial;0-0;0-1
Other
Team;District;Overall
Eastern Mennonite;0-1;0-1
Thursday's Games
Stuarts Draft 3, Mountain View 1
Fort Defiance 3, Broadway 0
Spotswood 3, Wilson Memorial 1
Warren County 3, Clarke County 0
William Monroe 3, Madison County 0
Rappahannock County 3, Strasburg 0
Luray 3, Buffalo Gap 0
Tandem Friends 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
Harrisonburg 3, Culpeper County 2
Saturday's Games
Broadway, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Turner Ashby, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton and Waynesboro at Fluvanna County Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
