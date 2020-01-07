The Eastern Mennonite women, after trailing 34-12 at halftime and 39-24 after three quarters, lost 48-36 on Tuesday at Virginia Wesleyan in Old Dominion Athletic Conference basketball.
The Royals (1-10, 0-5 in ODAC) were paced in scoring by Emily McCombs with nine points while Chloe Roach had eight rebounds. Virginia Wesleyan improved to 3-10, 2-5.
Due to the weather, Bridgewater College postponed its women’s basketball game from Tuesday to today with Randolph-Macon. The game will be at 7 p.m. in Bridgewater in ODAC play.
EMU Soccer Team Honored
The women’s soccer team at Eastern Mennonite University earned the Plantinum Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA), it was announced this week.
“The Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award recognizes teams that exhibit fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game, reflected by the number of yellow or red cards they receive. The Royals did not earn a single card over the course of their 18-game season which qualified them for the Platinum Award,” according to the EMU website.
— DN-R Sports Desk
