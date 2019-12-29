The Bridgewater College women's basketball team had 21 days off before playing Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
And that layoff was hard to overcome as the Eagles lost 73-53 at Oglethorpe, ranked No. 16 in the country earlier this month in the WBCA Coaches Poll.
Bridgewater, now 2-7 overall, fell behind 23-10 after the first quarter before being outscored by the hosts just 20-18 in the second stanza. Oglethorpe, now 11-1 this season, held Bridgewater to nine points in the third quarter.
"We were just getting the rust off," BC coach Sarah Mathews said of the first quarter.
The BC team flew Friday from Dulles International Airport to Atlanta and that night saw the Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA game. Then later in the weekend the Eagles had a meal at the iconic The Varsity in Atlanta.
"Some of players had never flown before, and some had not been to an NBA game," Mathews said of the trip.
The Eagles did not have a starter score more than five points Sunday.
Bridgewater was paced by Jasmyn Pierce, who had 12 points and three assists in just 19 minutes off the bench.
Ahlia Moone, another reserve, had 10 points for the Eagles. The previous contest for BC was at home against Guilford, when BC won the 1,000th game in program history early this month.
Bridgewater will remain in Georgia to play Monday at LaGrange at 5 p.m.
The Eagles play ODAC road games Thursday at Roanoke and Saturday at Randolph.
The Bridgewater men improved to 5-7 overall with a 76-67 victory on Saturday over Curry of suburban Boston. That came in the final day of the College of Staten Island (CSI) Tournament of Heroes in New York.
Three former CSI players lost their lives in the 9-11 terrorist attacks in New York in 2001.
On Saturday, forward Davrion Grier had 19 points, guard Liam Caswell had 17 points and six rebounds and Will Bowser added 16 points for the Eagles.
"He had a good weekend overall," BC coach Steve Enright said Sunday of Grier, who was named to the all-tourney team. "He was excellent for us on both sides of the ball."
Monte Simpkins, a guard, had 11 defensive rebounds and four assists in the victory.
The Eagles lost to Wheaton of Massachusetts in the first game of the event on Friday night as Grier had 25 points and Caswell had 21.
Bridgewater hosts Ferrum on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a return to ODAC play. The Eagles, under first-year coach Enright, are 1-2 in conference action.
"I'm a little disappointed we didn't go 2-0 here," Enright said. "But we got two games under belt before heading back to ODAC play."
The EMU men host Roanoke on Saturday at 2 p.m. in ODAC play. The women will entertain Ferrum in Park View with the tip slated for about 4:30 p.m.
In high school basketball Saturday, the Broadway boys won 65-60 over Lord Botetourt in Salem to take third place in the K-Guard Invitational.
The Gobblers improved to 8-3 with 11 3-pointers, including three in the last quarter. Caleb Williams, a senior guard, had 17 points and made four shots from downtown
The Cavaliers (4-4) were paced by Kyle Arnholt and Tanner Selkirk with 12 points each.
