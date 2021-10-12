TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Buffalo Gap and Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 4 p.m.

Clarke County and East Rockingham at Luray, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.

Page County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

College

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m. 

SOCCER

Men's College

Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m. 

Roanoke at Bridgewater, 4 p.m. 

Women's College

Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m. 

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 7 p.m. 

FIELD HOCKEY

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 5 p.m. 

