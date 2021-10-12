TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Buffalo Gap and Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 4 p.m.
Clarke County and East Rockingham at Luray, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.
Page County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
College
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Men's College
Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
Women's College
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
