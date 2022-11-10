FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite vs. Lancaster Bible at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

Albright at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

South Alabama at James Madison, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Albright at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Bridgewater, 3:30 p.m.

College Women

Notre Dame of Maryland at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater vs. Maryville at Ferrum, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

VHSL Class 1-3 Championships at Green Hill Park, 10 a.m.

VHSL Class 4-6 Championships at Oatlands, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison at Old Dominion, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater at Guilford, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

South Alabama at James Madison, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Wilson at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

Queens at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater vs. Centre at Ferrum, 3 p.m.

