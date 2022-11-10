FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite vs. Lancaster Bible at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
Albright at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
South Alabama at James Madison, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Albright at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
Lancaster Bible at Bridgewater, 3:30 p.m.
College Women
Notre Dame of Maryland at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Maryville at Ferrum, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
VHSL Class 1-3 Championships at Green Hill Park, 10 a.m.
VHSL Class 4-6 Championships at Oatlands, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison at Old Dominion, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater at Guilford, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
South Alabama at James Madison, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Wilson at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
Queens at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater vs. Centre at Ferrum, 3 p.m.
