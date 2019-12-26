TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater vs. Wheaton (Mass.) at College of Staten Island Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Broadway vs. TBA at Salem Civic Center, TBA

Harrisonburg vs. Independence at James Wood High, 3 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

East Rockingham at Grundy, TBA

Turner Ashby at Varsity Tournament at Canon McMillan High in Canonsburg, Penn., TBA

