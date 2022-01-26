TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Defiance at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Albemarle, Harrisonburg, William Fleming at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Valley District Championships at Turner Ashby, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.