TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Holy Cross Regional, 6 p.m.
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
High School Boys
Broadway, Turner Ashby, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway, Turner Ashby, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Rockbridge, Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.
East Rockingham at Rappahannock, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
High School Boys
Harrisonburg vs. Clarke County at Signal Knob Pool, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg vs. Clarke County at Signal Knob Pool, 7 p.m.
