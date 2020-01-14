TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Holy Cross Regional, 6 p.m.

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

High School Boys

Broadway, Turner Ashby, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway, Turner Ashby, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Rockbridge, Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.

East Rockingham at Rappahannock, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

High School Boys

Harrisonburg vs. Clarke County at Signal Knob Pool, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg vs. Clarke County at Signal Knob Pool, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.