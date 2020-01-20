TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Rockbridge at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Spotswood at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.