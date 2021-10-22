FOOTBALL
College
James Madison at Delaware, 3 p.m,.
Bridgewater at Washington & Lee, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 7 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater 4 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Emory & Henry, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
James Madison at UNCW, 4 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Susquehanna, 5 p.m.
Bridgewater at Virginia Union, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
