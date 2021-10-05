TODAY
COMPETITIVE CHEER
High School
Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County and Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Gap, Liberty-Bedford, Mountain View, Page County, Riverheads, Stuarts Draft, William Byrd and Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Central, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, John Handley, Rappahannock County and Western Albemarle vs. Spotswood at Grottoes Town Park, 5 p.m.
Luray and Mountain View vs. Madison County at Hoover Ridge Park, 5 p.m.
Page County and Strasburg at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Chatham Hall at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Page County at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.
College
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
