TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
James Madison at College of Charleston, 4 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Randolph, 2 p.m.
Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
East Rockingham vs. Culpeper at Western Albemarle, 12:45 p.m.
Broadway vs. Faith Christian at Western Albemarle, 2:30 p.m.
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Floyd County, 5:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
High School Boys
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and East Rockingham at Liberty University, 9 a.m.
High School Girls
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and East Rockingham at Liberty University, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway and East Rockingham at Millbrook, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.
