TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

James Madison at College of Charleston, 4 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Randolph, 2 p.m.

Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

East Rockingham vs. Culpeper at Western Albemarle, 12:45 p.m.

Broadway vs. Faith Christian at Western Albemarle, 2:30 p.m.

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Floyd County, 5:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

High School Boys

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and East Rockingham at Liberty University, 9 a.m.

High School Girls

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and East Rockingham at Liberty University, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway and East Rockingham at Millbrook, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.

