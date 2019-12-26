TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater vs. College of Staten Island or Curry in New York, noon
Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Harrisonburg vs. TBA at James Wood High, TBA
Broadway vs. TBA at Salem Civic Center, TBA
Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg in tournament at Monticello High, TBA
Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
East Rockingham at Grundy, TBA
Spotswood and Turner Ashby at Broadway Varsity Invitational, 9 a.m.
Turner Ashby at Canon McMillan High in Canonsburg, Penn., TBD
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Robert Morris at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at Oglethorpe in Georgia, 2 p.m.
