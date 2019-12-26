TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater vs. College of Staten Island or Curry in New York, noon

Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Harrisonburg vs. TBA at James Wood High, TBA

Broadway vs. TBA at Salem Civic Center, TBA

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg in tournament at Monticello High, TBA

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

East Rockingham at Grundy, TBA

Spotswood and Turner Ashby at Broadway Varsity Invitational, 9 a.m.

Turner Ashby at Canon McMillan High in Canonsburg, Penn., TBD

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Robert Morris at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater at Oglethorpe in Georgia, 2 p.m.

