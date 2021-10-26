CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Valley District Championships at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 3 p.m.

Bull Run District Championships at New Market Battlefield, 3:30 p.m.

Shenandoah District Championships at Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center, 4 p.m.

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Region 2B Championship at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Sweet Briar, 4 p.m.

Roanoke at Bridgewater, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.

Washington & Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Mary Washington & Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

