CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Valley District Championships at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 3 p.m.
Bull Run District Championships at New Market Battlefield, 3:30 p.m.
Shenandoah District Championships at Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center, 4 p.m.
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Region 2B Championship at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Sweet Briar, 4 p.m.
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 3:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
Washington & Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Mary Washington & Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
