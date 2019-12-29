TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at LaGrange, 5 p.m.
High school girls
Harrisonburg vs. William Monroe at Albemarle, noon
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 5 p.m.
High school boys
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.