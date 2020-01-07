Local schedule
TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Rockbridge at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby, Broadway, Rockbridge and Waynesboro at Valley District Duals at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
