TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
William & Mary at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Eastern Mennonite at Tandem Friends School in Charlottesville, 6:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Miller School at Spotswood at Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Eastern Mennonite at Tandem Friends School in Charlottesville, 5 p.m.
Miller School at Spotswood at Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic, 6 p.m.
William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
