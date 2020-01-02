TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

William & Mary at James Madison, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Eastern Mennonite at Tandem Friends School in Charlottesville, 6:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

Miller School at Spotswood at Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Eastern Mennonite at Tandem Friends School in Charlottesville, 5 p.m.

Miller School at Spotswood at Twila Showalter Tip-Off Classic, 6 p.m.

William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.