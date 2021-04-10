Local Schedule
Today
BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison vs. Hofstra in Sparks, Maryland, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at UNC Wilmington, noon
James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 2:30 p.m.
Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, noon
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
College Men
Charleston at James Madison, 10 a.m.
Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater at Randolph WildCat Invitational, all day
CHEER
High School
East Rockingham at Stuarts Draft, 10 a.m.
Monticello at Spotswood, TBA
Broadway at Fluvanna, 12 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Mountain View, 12 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Towson at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Sweet Briar, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at UNC Wilmington, noon
Guilford at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
Guilford at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at Mason Invitational, all day
GOLF
College Women
James Madison at CAA Championships (Greensboro, N.C.), all day
TENNIS
College Men
Delaware at James Madison, 3 p.m.
