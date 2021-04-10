Local Schedule

Today

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Roanoke at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison vs. Hofstra in Sparks, Maryland, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at UNC Wilmington, noon

James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 2:30 p.m.

Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, noon

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

College Men

Charleston at James Madison, 10 a.m.

Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater at Randolph WildCat Invitational, all day

CHEER

High School

East Rockingham at Stuarts Draft, 10 a.m.

Monticello at Spotswood, TBA

Broadway at Fluvanna, 12 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Mountain View, 12 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Towson at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Sweet Briar, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at UNC Wilmington, noon

Guilford at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

Guilford at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison at Mason Invitational, all day

GOLF

College Women

James Madison at CAA Championships (Greensboro, N.C.), all day

TENNIS

College Men

Delaware at James Madison, 3 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.