TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Rappahannock, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Rockbridge at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College Women
James Madison, Bridgewater at Keydet Invitational in Lexington, 2 p.m.
College Men
James Madison, Bridgewater at Keydet Invitational in Lexington, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. multiple schools at Liberty University, 1 p.m.
Spotswood at Woodberry Forest, 3:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. multiple schools at Liberty University, TBA
Spotswood at Woodberry Forest, 3:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
East Rockingham at Christiansburg, 3 p.m.
SWIM AND DIVE
High School Boys
East Rockingham vs. Turner Ashby at Westover Pool, 5 p.m.
High School Girls
East Rockingham vs. Turner Ashby at Westover Pool, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.