TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Rappahannock, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Rappahannock at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

Rockbridge at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College Women

James Madison, Bridgewater at Keydet Invitational in Lexington, 2 p.m.

College Men

James Madison, Bridgewater at Keydet Invitational in Lexington, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. multiple schools at Liberty University, 1 p.m.

Spotswood at Woodberry Forest, 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. multiple schools at Liberty University, TBA

Spotswood at Woodberry Forest, 3:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

East Rockingham at Christiansburg, 3 p.m.

SWIM AND DIVE

High School Boys

East Rockingham vs. Turner Ashby at Westover Pool, 5 p.m.

High School Girls

East Rockingham vs. Turner Ashby at Westover Pool, 5 p.m.

