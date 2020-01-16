TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.
Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 2 p.m.
College Women
Hollins at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Emory & Henry, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Hargrave at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Spotswood at Heritage-Lynchburg, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
East Rockingham at Christiansburg, 9 a.m.
Harrisonburg, Broadway at Fluvanna, 9 a.m.
Spotswood at Western Albemarle, 9 a.m.
Turner Ashby at John Handley, 10 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK
High School Girls
Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. multiple teams at Liberty University, TBA
High School Boys
Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. multiple teams at Liberty University, TBA
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at College of Charleston, 1 p.m.
