TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.

Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 2 p.m.

College Women

Hollins at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Emory & Henry, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Hargrave at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Spotswood at Heritage-Lynchburg, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

East Rockingham at Christiansburg, 9 a.m.

Harrisonburg, Broadway at Fluvanna, 9 a.m.

Spotswood at Western Albemarle, 9 a.m.

Turner Ashby at John Handley, 10 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK

High School Girls

Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. multiple teams at Liberty University, TBA

High School Boys

Broadway, Harrisonburg vs. multiple teams at Liberty University, TBA

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at College of Charleston, 1 p.m.

