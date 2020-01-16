Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.