Basketball
Women’s College
Virginia at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Christopher Newport, 7 p.m
Men’s College
Bridgewater at Norfolk State, 8 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Prep Girls
East Rockingham at Central Woodstock, 6:30 p.m.
