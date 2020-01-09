TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Harrisonburg vs. Stuarts Draft at Rockbridge, 5 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant Schools, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
Madison at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.