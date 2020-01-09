TODAY

FOOTBALL

College FCS Title Game

James Madison vs. North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas, noon

BASKETBALL

College Men

Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater at Guilford, 3 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.

College Women

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Hollins at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys

East Rockingham vs. Northside at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.

Spotswood vs. John Handley at Rockbridge, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Stonewall Jackson, 1:30 p.m.

TRACK

High School Girls

East Rockingham at Liberty Christian, 9:30 a.m.

Turner Ashby and Broadway at invitational at Fork Union, 9:30 a.m.

Spotswood at Invitational meet at VMI, 9:15 a.m.

Harrisonburg vs. Osbourn Park at VMI, TBA

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Liberty Christian, 9:30 a.m.

Turner Ashby and Broadway at invitational at Fork Union, 9:30 a.m.

Spotswood at Invitational meet at VMI, 9:15 a.m.

Harrisonburg vs. Osbourn Park at VMI, TBA

SWIMMING

High School Girls

Spotswood vs. Waynesboro at Westover, 9 a.m.

High School Boys

Spotswood vs. Waynesboro at Westover, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Harrisonburg at South Riding, 9 a.m.

Spotswood at Western Albemarle, 9 a.m.

Turner Ashby at Western Albemarle, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.