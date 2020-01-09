TODAY
FOOTBALL
College FCS Title Game
James Madison vs. North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas, noon
BASKETBALL
College Men
Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at Guilford, 3 p.m.
Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.
College Women
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Hollins at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys
East Rockingham vs. Northside at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.
Spotswood vs. John Handley at Rockbridge, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Stonewall Jackson, 1:30 p.m.
TRACK
High School Girls
East Rockingham at Liberty Christian, 9:30 a.m.
Turner Ashby and Broadway at invitational at Fork Union, 9:30 a.m.
Spotswood at Invitational meet at VMI, 9:15 a.m.
Harrisonburg vs. Osbourn Park at VMI, TBA
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Liberty Christian, 9:30 a.m.
Turner Ashby and Broadway at invitational at Fork Union, 9:30 a.m.
Spotswood at Invitational meet at VMI, 9:15 a.m.
Harrisonburg vs. Osbourn Park at VMI, TBA
SWIMMING
High School Girls
Spotswood vs. Waynesboro at Westover, 9 a.m.
High School Boys
Spotswood vs. Waynesboro at Westover, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Harrisonburg at South Riding, 9 a.m.
Spotswood at Western Albemarle, 9 a.m.
Turner Ashby at Western Albemarle, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.
