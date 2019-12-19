TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at George Washington, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Heritage (Lynchburg) at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
TRACK
High school boys and girls
Broadway and Turner Ashby vs. Amherst at Liberty University, TBA
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway East Rockingham, at Turner Ashby Invitational, 5 p.m.
