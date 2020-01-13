TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at The Miller School, 6:30 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Rockbridge at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High School Boys

East Rockingham, Fluvanna, Wilson Memorial, Waynesboro vs. Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College, 6:35 p.m.

High School Girls

East Rockingham, Fluvanna, Wilson Memorial, Waynesboro vs. Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College, 6:35 p.m.

