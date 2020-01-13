TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at The Miller School, 6:30 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Rockbridge at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
High School Boys
East Rockingham, Fluvanna, Wilson Memorial, Waynesboro vs. Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College, 6:35 p.m.
High School Girls
East Rockingham, Fluvanna, Wilson Memorial, Waynesboro vs. Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College, 6:35 p.m.
