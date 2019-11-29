SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
East Carolina at JMU, 4 p.m.
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Guilford at EMU, 2 p.m.
College Women
JMU at Virginia, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
JMU vs. Central Florida at Virginia, 1 p.m.
