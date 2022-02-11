Saturday
Women’s Lacrosse
North Carolina at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Hood, 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 1:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Bridgewater at Guilford, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Bridgewater at VIrginia Wesleyan, 11 a.m. (DH)
Men’s Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite vs. Baruch, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Alvernia, 4 p.m.
