Saturday

Women’s Lacrosse

North Carolina at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Hood, 1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 1:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Bridgewater at Guilford, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Bridgewater at VIrginia Wesleyan, 11 a.m. (DH)

Men’s Volleyball

Eastern Mennonite vs. Baruch, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Alvernia, 4 p.m.

