TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

High School Boys

Broadway, Waynesboro, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway, Waynesboro, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Spotswood at Monticello, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County, 6 p.m.

SWIM AND DIVE

High School Girls

East Rockingham, Spotswood at Strasburg at Signal Knob Swim Facility, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

East Rockingham, Spotswood at Strasburg at Signal Knob Swim Facility, 7 p.m.

