TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
High School Boys
Broadway, Waynesboro, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway, Waynesboro, East Rockingham at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Spotswood at Monticello, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 6 p.m.
SWIM AND DIVE
High School Girls
East Rockingham, Spotswood at Strasburg at Signal Knob Swim Facility, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
East Rockingham, Spotswood at Strasburg at Signal Knob Swim Facility, 7 p.m.
