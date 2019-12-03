TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
JMU at Radford, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
High school indoor boys
Harrisonburg vs. Eastern Mennonite at EMU, 3 p.m.
High school indoor girls
Harrisonburg vs. Eastern Mennonite at EMU, 3 p.m.
