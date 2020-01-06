TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Holy Cross Regional, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Blue Ridge at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
