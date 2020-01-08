TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Delaware at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Covenant School at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Covenant School at Eastern Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
