FOOTBALL

High School

Harrsonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21

Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0

Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27

Strasburg 20, Luray 0

Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14

Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7

Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0

Central 24, Charlottesville 14

Madison County 42, Park View 18

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

James Madison 6, Drexel 1

