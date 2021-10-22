FOOTBALL
High School
Harrsonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21
Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0
Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27
Strasburg 20, Luray 0
Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14
Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7
Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0
Central 24, Charlottesville 14
Madison County 42, Park View 18
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
James Madison 6, Drexel 1
