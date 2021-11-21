Saturday
Football
College
James Madison 56, Towson 10
Basketball
Women's College
Wilson 67, Eastern Mennonite 64
Men's College
Penn State-Harrisburg 84, Bridgewater 64
Sunday
Basketball
Women's College
James Madison 68, Hampton 60
Updated: November 22, 2021 @ 12:56 am
