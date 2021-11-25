TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 78, Wright State 76
Eastern Mennonite 89, Mary Baldwin 87 (OT)
Marymount 80, Bridgewater 75
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 66, Penn State-Altoona 32
Bridgewater 80, Gallaudet 28
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Murray State 74, James Madison 62
College Women
James Madison 77, North Carolina 54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.