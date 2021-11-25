TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 78, Wright State 76

Eastern Mennonite 89, Mary Baldwin 87 (OT)

Marymount 80, Bridgewater 75

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 66, Penn State-Altoona 32

Bridgewater 80, Gallaudet 28

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Murray State 74, James Madison 62

College Women

James Madison 77, North Carolina 54

