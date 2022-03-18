Baseball
College
Winthrop 4, James Madison 0
Prep
Riverheads 17, Luray 3
Rockbridge County 13, Staunton 1
Softball
College
Northwestern State 8, James Madison 6
Memphis 6, James Madison 2
Mary Washington 2, Eastern Mennonite 1
Eastern Mennonite 5, Mary Washington 4
Prep
Stuarts Draft 6, Broadway 4
Soccer
Prep Boys
Turner Ashby 0, William Monroe 0
Fluvanna 3, Broadway 0
Prep Girls
Fort Defiance 5, Central 0
Fluvanna 8, Broadway 0
