SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

South Alabama 14, James Madison 3

Lynchburg 5, Eastern Mennonite 3 (G1)

Bridgewater 13, Ferrum 11 (G1)

Lynchburg 13, Eastern Mennonite 1 (G2)

Ferrum 7, Bridgewater 6 (G2)

Methodist 17, Mary Baldwin 2

SOFTBALL

College

Louisiana 6, James Madison 2

Roanoke 3, Eastern Mennonite o (G1)

Shenandoah 4, Bridgewater 3

Roanoke 12, Eastern Mennonite 2 (G2)

Bridgewater 4, Shenandoah 3 (G2)

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison 5, Southern Mississippi 2

Hampden-Sydney 9, Bridgewater 0

College Women

James Madison 7, Arkansas State 0

Bridgewater 9, Ferrum 0

