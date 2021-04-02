High School Football
Harrisonburg 27, Spotswood 7
College Baseball
James Madison 9, Charleston 3
Eastern Mennonite 6, Hampden-Sydney 2 (DH)
Hampden-Sydney 10, Eastern Mennonite 9 (DH)
College Volleyball
Northeastern 3, James Madison 1
College Women's Tennis
Charlotte 4, James Madison 1
College Field Hockey
Drexel 2, James Madison 1
Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 0
College Men's Soccer
James Madison 1, William & Mary 0
